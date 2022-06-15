Barbara Richards: Speaking to power

I have been attending St. Mary’s in Viroqua since I moved here in 2020. The Rev. Msgr. Hundt gave the homily here on Pentecost Sunday. I have written to Msgr, Hundt to ask how he understands, is convinced that my reality as a transgender person is bringing down western civilization. This downfall seems to be a common theme among conservatives as I note that Jay Ambrose uses it in his column of school shootings.

As a transgender person I have only once before experienced such a negative homily as his. A couple years after I had transitioned in my previous parish in Milwaukee, a young priest came from South Asia to minister to members of our parish from that area. In a homily he brought up marriage equality and transgender issues. As I did on this Pentecost, I left the sanctuary after the homily. At that time, I sat in a prayer garden at the church for a while and decided to return for communion. As I stood in the back of the sanctuary several members joined me to reassure me that I was welcome.

A meeting with that priest followed as well as some conversations between staff and the new priest. Healing occurred in me and in the parish. I have grown to hope that the Roman Catholic Church can indeed become “catholic.” The Apostle Paul writes of a raised consciousness where even male and female are a unity. The challenge for our time is to bring a raised consciousness to all, ”a growth in goodness and love” – J. Ambrose.

I am concerned about our western civilization also. Pope Francis writes in Laudato Si about similar concerns. We are consumer focused rather that producer focused, which means: we are trashing and collapsing our ecosystems, from insects to whales; from healthy soils to healthy food, at an alarming rate. In this country we are incarcerating our non-white citizens and immigrants at an alarming rate. We are refusing to limit second amendment rights while limiting voting rights and access to health care. We are not listening to the “cry of the poor.” This is what is being “crucified” in our time. Jesus was crucified because he spoke against the accepted religious order of his time.

The acknowledgement of privilege with which Msgr. Hundt closed his homily is of great concern to me. As many before who spoke to power, I choose to obey the laws of God rather than white men of privilege.

Barbara A, Richards is a resident of Viroqua.

