School is starting soon. A nutritious breakfast is a great way to start the day. Are your kids ready? Is your school?
Seventh grader: “Mrs. Oswald, I don’t feel good.”
Me: “Did you eat breakfast this morning?”
Seventh grader, hungrily eyeing the banana on my desk: “No.”
As I hand over the banana (or whatever my mid-morning snack was to be), I know that while I may get a little hungry before lunch, my students cannot learn and be their best without breakfast.
Most people have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This is especially true for our children. A wide range of studies have found that students who eat breakfast have increased attention spans and show decreased levels of frustration in school. Eating breakfast has also been shown to improve cognitive function and memory, increasing student performance on math, vocabulary and other demanding mental tasks. Eating breakfast has even been linked with fewer morning visits to the school nurse.
Sadly, Wisconsin ranks last in participation in the national School Breakfast Program — 51st out of 51 states (including the District of Columbia). According to the Food Research and Action Center’s 2018 School Breakfast Scorecard, a report on the 2016-17 school year, only 81.3 percent of Wisconsin schools that offered lunch, offered breakfast as well. More concerning is that only 51.7 percent of students who participated in the free and reduced-price National School Lunch Program participated in the School Breakfast Program. Additionally, a 2018 Feeding America report found that 16 percent of Wisconsin’s children are food insecure, which means they do not consistently have access to enough food to be active and healthy.
Food insecurity is just one of many breakfast barriers, however. Early morning bus pick-ups, late-sleeping adolescents, before-school clubs or practices, even an unexpectedly empty jug of milk or box of cereal can cause students to start the day with an empty stomach.
What can you do? Include nutritious, easy-to-prepare breakfast foods on your grocery list.
Allow an extra 10 minutes in the morning for breakfast at home. Have grab-and-go foods handy for rushed mornings or days when your kids may not be hungry right away.
Check to see if your local district participates in the School Breakfast Program by visiting the Department of Public Instruction’s website. Encourage your kids and their friends to participate so they can start the day ready to learn.
At my middle school, nutritious grab-and-go breakfast options will be offered mid-morning, at no cost for students eligible for free or reduced price lunch, $2.00 for full-price lunch students, and $2.50 for adults. And the menu choices look so delicious—from smoothies to breakfast sandwiches—I may have to forget the banana and head to the cafeteria myself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.