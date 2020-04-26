Beth Moore: Pandemic is no time for hate

Report incidents of hate to local and national authorities: If you have witnessed acts of hate toward someone of Asian descent report it to La Crosse authorities (Police Department non-emergency number: 782-7575); and the national hotline established by a coalition of Asian American groups :

Move from bystander to ‘upstander:’ Lucy Duncan, American Friends Service Committee, conducts bystander intervention training. She suggests: “The risk of intervening needs to be assessed” — Are others nearby who might be allies? Is the instigator larger than you are? Is there an “escape route” if needed? If you decide to intervene: Keep a safe distance between yourself and the instigator.

If you assess the risk to yourself as too great, you can show your support for the victim by moving closer to the person being harassed, and engaging with them or call 911 if you believe the victim or you will be physically harmed.

Practice self care if you are part of a vulnerable group: A recent article in the Huffington Post gave several suggestions for self-care for people of Asian ethnicity who may have experienced harassment.