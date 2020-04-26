Beth Moore: Pandemic is no time for hate

As we face the threats from coronavirus, we are seeing health-care workers, grocery-store clerks, teachers, our neighbors and families come forward with daily acts of self-sacrifice, generosity, service, compassion and love.
At the same time, we are also witnessing insensitivity, fear, panic and yes, expressions of racial and ethnic hate and discrimination directed toward those in our midst who are of Asian descent.
Members of La Crosse’s Asian population have not been exempt from these attacks. The #Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center indicates that more than 100 incidents of harassment per day against people of varying Asian backgrounds have been reported in the U.S. since mid-March.
Together, we must provide the leadership to counteract hateful messages, and let our community know that acts and expressions of hatred will not be tolerated.
Each of us has a part to play — from city and county officials, to business owners and employees, to law enforcement, to teachers and school districts, to our own interactions in public, online and at home. Here are some concrete actions we can take:
Show support for all people in our community: Join with La Crosse’s Hate Has No Home Here campaign and display a lawn sign in your front yard.
Report incidents of hate to local and national authorities: If you have witnessed acts of hate toward someone of Asian descent report it to La Crosse authorities (Police Department non-emergency number: 782-7575); and the national hotline established by a coalition of Asian American groups :
Move from bystander to ‘upstander:’ Lucy Duncan, American Friends Service Committee, conducts bystander intervention training. She suggests: “The risk of intervening needs to be assessed” — Are others nearby who might be allies? Is the instigator larger than you are? Is there an “escape route” if needed? If you decide to intervene: Keep a safe distance between yourself and the instigator.
If you assess the risk to yourself as too great, you can show your support for the victim by moving closer to the person being harassed, and engaging with them or call 911 if you believe the victim or you will be physically harmed.
Practice self care if you are part of a vulnerable group: A recent article in the Huffington Post gave several suggestions for self-care for people of Asian ethnicity who may have experienced harassment.
Among them are: Reaching out to friends who can validate your experience; supporting others whom you might see on social media who have had similar experiences; connecting with organizations in your community that provide support for people of Asian descent. (Here are two In La Crosse: Cia Siab Inc. and La Crosse Area Chinese Association (LACA)—lacawi14@gmail.com) Whatever approach you choose, try not to second guess yourself.
To leadership in La Crosse County, let us not minimize these acts of ethnic or racial bigotry or say that they are a distraction from more important things. The expression of racial or ethnic hostility tears at the fabric of our community as much as the virus does. We are grateful for your leadership. We are asking you to do more.
- In your public comments about the virus, state clearly and often the fact that this virus has no racial or ethnic origins, and that people of all backgrounds are welcome in our community.
- Fund advertising for visual campaigns that speak out against hate/bias.
- Incorporate diversity trainings for employees above “business as usual.” See that employees feel secure in expressing support for someone who is being harassed in your place of business and know where to report such attacks.
- Make police officers on the street aware of this issue and amplify the training being done to combat this kind of racial profiling.
- Model inclusiveness in classrooms by studying histories of various ethnic/racial communities.
- Implement bystander intervention training.
- Challenge legal, economic and social policies that result in disproportionate impact on people of color.
Let us all reach out to members of our community who are of Asian descent (as well as all communities of color in La Crosse) and assure them that they are valued, important human beings.
This is a time to step up and let people in our community know that hate really does not have a home in La Crosse.
Beth Moore wrote this on behalf of The Hate Has No Home Here-La Crosse campaign. Co-signing groups include: Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council; UW-L Anti-Islamophobia Working Group; La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network; La Crosse Area Chinese Association; YWCA-La Crosse; UW-L Office of International Education and Engagement; 2020 Waking Up White Regional Community Learning Collaborative; Cia Siab, Inc.; Weigent Hogan Neighborhood, Bluffside, Hintgen, Grandview Emerson and Downtown neighborhood associations; Hmong Cultural and Community Agency; Standing Up for Racial Justice.
