Mayor Tim Kabat has brought forth a plan to help fund roads in the city of La Crosse.
The mayor is asking for a $25 wheel tax that would sunset after five years. I hear my conservative friends saying taxes never sunset, but in this case I think it very well may. This ordinance would require a super majority vote of the common council to be renewed.
This is a smart tax because it taxes people who own cars that use our roads rather than taxing property. At present, property taxes on homes in the city are about 40 percent higher than those outside the city. The mayor and council have held the line on property taxes, and the tax levy today is lower than it was in 2013. If we hope to see homeownership increase in the city, we need to continue to hold the line on property taxes.
The city has also been investing in its roads increasing funding 350 percent during the same period. This has been accomplished by dipping into the city’s reserves, and that source of revenue is not sustainable. This wheel tax will raise about $1.25 million per year, enough to fund about two and a half miles of paving per year and put the city on a better course of keeping up its roads.
State funding for local road costs has been dropping for 30 years under both Republican and Democrat administrations. Gov. Scott Walker’s budget increased local road aids by the most in 20 years, but more is needed.
Some will remember that this budget was delayed for a couple of months because of a disagreement over road funding between state Assembly Republicans, state Senate Republicans and the governor.
Gov. Walker has stated that he is open to new funding for roads if it is offset by lowering other taxes like the income tax. This is reasonable because Wisconsin finished its last fiscal year with a $500 million surplus and Republicans don’t want to raise taxes.
Last year city planner Jason Gilman, County Supervisor Jerome Gundersen and I met with almost every member of the state transportation committee to express our support for a state level solution to road funding. We also explained that an expansion of the county sales tax would not solve road funding issues in the city.
An expansion of the county sales tax will raise $6.6 million annually, according to the state department of revenue. The county is proposing to share $500,000 with the city. Most of that tax will be raised in the city and that is simply not an equitable division of taxes.
It seems very likely that road funding will be a topic in the next Legislature and that some compromise will be struck. If we see increased local aids, the city can get ahead on its paving schedule and or replenish its reserves.
Mayor Tim Kabat has a very smart solution to fixing our city streets. I strongly support his proposal for a city wheel tax.
