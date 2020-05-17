Bill Feehan: End of safer-at-home means return of freedom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down the order by Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm that extended Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home Order beyond the 60 days allowed in state law.

The question is what comes next? Let’s hope that La Crosse County government doesn’t make the same mistake the Evers administration made.

Every day we drive our cars at high speeds over the roads in our community.

Even though another car is traveling at high speed only a few feet away from us, those few feet illustrate the confidence that we place in our fellow citizens to do what is right and safe.

The consequences of someone swerving into us head on could be fatal, yet we choose to trust that people will behave in a way that keeps us safe.

Let us not forget that safer-at-home was intended to flatten the curve of infections so that our hospitals would not be overwhelmed. That has been clearly accomplished.

We can’t eradicate this disease simply by staying at home. Like the flu and many other illnesses, COVID-19 has become another risk factor in our lives and like driving our cars every day we are going to have to trust our fellow citizens to do the right things to keep everybody as safe as possible.