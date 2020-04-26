Bill Feehan: Is the cure worse than the disease?

Lifting the stay-at-home order is just the start of a long and painful recovery. Many small businesses are already gone for good.

The people who worked for those companies are going to have trouble finding jobs in a much smaller economy. Customers of these companies will not all be rushing back because there will be a lingering fear for those who are most at risk.

There will need to be many precautions taken that cost money and efficiency. Almost any event of consequence in our state has been canceled or postponed through May.

As if all of this is not bad enough, there is going to be a huge drop in tax receipts. Our state, county and municipal governments are going to be facing major budget problems. Don’t expect the federal government to backstop all of the losses. That is not likely to happen.

I have noticed that the governor’s hair is perfectly manicured. I have not had a haircut in seven weeks now. The people in our businesses are ready to go back to work, and our students are ready to return to school. How long can the governor reasonably expect everyone to go without a haircut?

The cure has now become worse than the disease. It’s time for Wisconsin to go back to work.

Bill Feehan of La Crosse is chairman of the 3rd Congressional District Republican Party and vice president of The Salon Professional Academy.

