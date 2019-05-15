“Democracy Dies in Darkness.” That slogan, which appears on the masthead of The Washington Post, sums up how important news and information is to a public that is responsible for electing its leaders.
The leadership of the La Crosse County Republican Party thinks that it’s important for the public to see what their elected leaders are doing — not just when they come home to campaign, but when they are 130 miles away in Madison.
That’s why we salute WisconsinEye for the good work that it does in documenting the goings on in our state capitol, and that’s why we recently shared a video it produced showing legislators — including Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, and Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse — remaining seated during a recent salute to Wisconsin National Guard troops in Madison.
Since sharing the video, we’ve come under fire from Democrats and from WisconsinEye for displaying the footage and for asking some tough questions.
While it’s true that WisconsinEye has an agreement with the Legislature that states its material won’t be used for partisan purposes, that agreement does not extend beyond the Legislature, no matter how hard the recent column by Margaret Farrow and Mark Meyer tries to imply that it does.
Additionally, contrary to their column’s claims, we removed the video from our Facebook page after being asked, replacing it with a still image — a picture that speaks 1,000 words of Shilling and Doyle remaining glued to their seats while their colleagues on the other side of the aisle applauded our troops for their accomplishments while deployed at the southern border.
Democrats did rise at the end of the presentation for a moment of applause, but does that moment erase the partisan display of the previous several minutes?
These troops had just been recalled from their mission on the border by Gov. Tony Evers. That withdrawal was both blatantly political and stunningly misinformed. After the governor’s actions, what did we hear from our local legislators? Silence. One month later, when Rep. Tony Kurtz was commending those troops for their role in seizing drugs and stopping 12,800 people from illegally entering our country, what was the response of Shilling and Doyle? Silence.
Do Shilling and Doyle support Evers’ decision to pull the Wisconsin National Guard troops from the Mexican border? Do they support open borders?
Their unwillingness to stand and recognize the accomplishments of our troops demonstrates that they lack the courage to stand up to Evers when he’s making a mistake.
That’s the truth that some would rather keep hidden in darkness, and it’s why some local Democrats complained to WisconsinEye about our use of the footage.
If our legislators would rather hide the truth than explain their actions, it may be time for new leadership.
Editor’s note: A review of the WisconsinEye footage shows everyone assembled standing and applauding during most of the gathering. An exception is noted in the adjacent response from Rep. Steve Doyle. Also, read the correction issued by the Associated Press about its coverage of the event.
As for using WisconsinEye footage for political purposes, there is nothing in the user agreement or the disclaimer that exempt non-legislators from the agreement they are required to sign. WisconsinEye CEO Jon Henkes said: “The user agreement is broadly written to include not only legislators and staff, but also individuals acting on one’s own behalf or as a representative of an organization. We did this to set a high bar in guarding against negative political attacks and the berating of elected officials — the antithesis of the mission and the spirit of WisconsinEye.”
The Republican Party is a corrupt institution that only cares about maintaining and abusing political power. They will cheat and lie in the name of winning with not a thought to how it harms our country.
A nasty thought, but I fear that is what is beginning to look like, Physics.
Bill, by the way, that was my opinion before I even realized Steve Doyle's article followed just below your tripe. I've seen the Wisconsin Eye and the push back from them how your party misused information forbidden by Wisconsin Eye. No excuses please. Clean up your act if you want to have a trustworthy reputation
Bill, you are true to your reputation of twisting FACTS to try to cover up the nefarious behavior of your beloved GOP. Not only that but you use a true statement "Democracy Dies In Darkness" to try to justify your blatant lies. Were you a classmate of the notorious Trump? It sure seems you have the same well honed hypocritical view of political information. Shame on you. Try harder with your next article - it would be nice to have something believable once in your lifetime.
https://lacrossetribune.com/opinion/columnists/dana-milbank-white-house-curtails-press-access/article_471acbad-6fc6-5813-bc69-166c87953b8e.html
Big Bill is absolutely correct. Openness in government is a requirement for a strong democracy. So Bill, you need to head over Robin Vos and explain that Wisconsinites absolutely need to know exactly how our state became so unfairly gerrymandered. Next stop should be the White House and tell them to go back to the policy of keeping open logs of the visitors. And of course get them to stop excluding the press and even to hold open, scheduled press conferences. I am glad that big strong republican warriors finally see the light on openness in government.
And don't forget Scotty Boy Walker is heading an organization fighting to prevent Democrats from messing up the ridiculous gerrymandered districts like in Wisconsin that give Republicans unfair advantages in congressional elections. It is so Republican to blame your opponent of the very sin that you yourself are guilty of. It is just the Republican way. If you can not win fair and square cheat.
This is the sort of krapp I hate about the current political climate. Time to shut up, Mr. Feehan. Stick to policy matters rather than focusing on this insignificant nonsense.
Wow, a republican quoting the "fake news" Washington Post. Unsurprisingly he does it to prop up a half truth.
