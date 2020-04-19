Bill Lueders: Public bodies find new ways to meet
0 comments
YOUR RIGHT TO KNOW

Bill Lueders: Public bodies find new ways to meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Believe it or not, this has been a relatively quiet time on the open government front.

In my role with the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, I often field calls from reporters and citizens regarding the problems they are experiencing getting access to public meetings and records.

In recent weeks, those calls are down, way down, from maybe two a day to one a week.

This is happening during a time of tremendous upheaval in how meetings are being conducted in Wisconsin, now that they cannot take place in an actual group setting.

Literally thousands of state and local public bodies are having to implement new methods and embrace new technologies to allow their members and the public to attend meetings through their computers and phones. It’s a vast and transformative undertaking.

I suspect that this has not worked perfectly in any quarter, but I have heard complaints from none. That’s a good thing.

One Madison resident even expressed in a letter to the editor that it was actually easier to “attend” a meeting remotely via the video-conferencing app Zoom, which allows members of the public to register for or against specific proposals, and submit written and verbal comments.

At a time when the actions and inactions of government can literally be matters of life and death, government bodies are doing their level best to include the public — because they want the public’s attention and they need the public’s help.

My group’s statement on open meetings in the age of COVID-19, issued on March 16, acknowledges the “important work being done by those who serve on public bodies across the state” and “applaud(s) their efforts to operate in as open and transparent a manner as possible.”

The state Department of Justice’s Office of Open Government has issued two sets of guidelines in recent weeks.

The first, on March 16, advises public bodies to continue providing notices of meetings, while conducting them via conference calls or remote access that the public can join in on. It also says public bodies may need to accommodate people for whom remote access is difficult.

In additional guidance on March 20, the office said meeting notices should provide instructions for how the public can attend remotely, and that bodies conducting a videoconference or internet-based meeting should consider creating an alternative dial-in option “so that lack of internet access is not a barrier to observing the meeting.”

The office urged meeting chairs to remind speakers to identify themselves for the benefit of those listening and to not speak over each other. And it said public bodies should “consider recording the meeting and posting it (online) as soon as practicable after the meeting concludes.”

This is all good advice, and there’s no question government officials need all the guidance they can get.

But there’s something else public officials in Wisconsin deserve to hear at this time from the people they represent: Thank you.

Bill Lueders

Bill Lueders

Your Right to Know is a monthly column distributed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council (wisfoic.org), a group dedicated to open government. Bill Lueders, the editor of The Progressive, is the group’s president.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up
Columnists

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up

The number of cases of COVID-19 is soaring in the United States. The economy is in free fall. Tens of millions of Americans are locked down in their homes. Hospitals around the country are becoming overwhelmed by the day. The U.S. is arguably facing its most severe crisis since World War II. Yet despite the worsening pandemic and withering criticism of President Donald Trump's performance by ...

Commentary: Why hasn't Trump employed his powers during the coronavirus crisis? He's too lazy
Columnists

Commentary: Why hasn't Trump employed his powers during the coronavirus crisis? He's too lazy

If you're an aspiring dictator, this pandemic is a job opportunity. People are sick, dying, scared of getting sick and dying, and desperate not to be scared of being sick and dying. They want help. They want solutions. They want jobs. They want drugs. They want leaders with no pharmaceutical expertise to prescribe them drugs. They are not interested in choices. They want to be told what to do. ...

Commentary: Elizabeth Warren just told progressives what they need to hear about Joe Biden
National Politics

Commentary: Elizabeth Warren just told progressives what they need to hear about Joe Biden

  • Updated

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden came with none of the fanfare that accompanied Sen. Bernie Sanders' move Monday to do the same. Nor were there any pledges by the two candidates to craft policy together, as Biden will do with Sanders. When your campaign stumbles as badly as Warren's did - she even finished third in her home state primary behind Biden and ...

+5
Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?
Columnists

Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?

Earlier this week, thousands of people wrangled by a conservative political group drove into the Capitol area of Lansing, Mich., to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Among them were some Second Amendment hard-liners and anti-government activists openly carrying firearms. President Donald Trump's response? Um, was that the president of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News