Billings, Pfaff: Prioritizing state response to PFAS

Nobody should lose sleep wondering if the water coming out of their tap is safe for their family.

Over the last few years, news reports have highlighted the presence of a dangerous group of “forever” chemicals known as PFAS. This contamination has been found in communities across the state and the country.

What are PFAS, and how did they get here? PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in many products such as food packaging, stain and water repellent fabrics, and nonstick items. These chemicals stay present in the environment and can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to negative adverse health effects.

One of the most significant sources of PFAS is fire-fighting foam. Firefighters use these foams to put out some of the most hazardous fires, such as when flammable liquids are involved.

For instance, airports use them to respond to crashes and to train for these scenarios. Although manufacturers of these products have suspected their health risks for years, public knowledge and government regulation of their use has just come into prominence recently.