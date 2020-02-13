Blair Kamin: Don't mandate look of federal buildings

It would reverse widely respected principles for federal architecture that have guided the General Services Administration, the agency responsible for commissioning a vast portfolio of federal buildings, since the early 1960s.

Composed by Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who later became a New York senator, the principles explicitly argue against architectural prescriptions. “The development of an official style must be avoided,” the guidelines say. “Design must flow from the architectural profession to the Government, and not vice versa.”

There are undertones here of the nation’s Cold War battle against totalitarian regimes that mandated architectural styles, as well as a respect for professional expertise.

The proposal’s departure from those ideas appalled some ardent classicists I contacted.

“The federal government should not be getting into mandating a particular kind of architecture,” said Michael Lykoudis, dean of Notre Dame’s school of architecture, one of the nation’s foremost centers of traditional design. “To be truly inclusive, it means that you look at the best quality of architecture. You don’t set up stylistic parameters.”