Bob Goonin: U.S. should reject Middle East deal

Having recently returned from Palestine/Israel, I deeply oppose President Donald Trump’s Peace to Prosperity plan (also known as the Deal of the Century).
My parents lived through the Holocaust and the formation of Israel. In 1967, as I prepared for my bar mitzvah, we cheered in Hebrew school for the Israeli victory that would lead to the military occupation of Palestine. And 52 years later, I saw the consequences for myself.
About Settlements, the plan states: “The State of Israel will benefit from having secure and recognized borders. It will not have to uproot any settlements, and will incorporate the vast majority of Israeli settlements into contiguous Israeli territory.”
The scale of the Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank is shocking. The red-roofed neighborhoods are expansive, modern and built on high ground, often overlooking Palestinian villages. They are connected by roads like Highway 443, that we drove on but Palestinians cannot. Attracted by financial incentives, there are roughly 600,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank.
Palestinian land is now fragmented into enclaves of villages, farms and a handful of densely populated cities. The Plan’s Conceptual Map falsely blurs the Palestinian lands together as if they were whole. The true picture is closer to the Bantustan of Apartheid South Africa
About limited water supply: “The parties recognize mutual water rights and agree to equitably share existing cross border water sources.”
We stayed with a family that farms a small olive orchard near Jenin. As usual, Israel denied their permit to drill a well. When they drilled it anyway, soldiers came and poured cement down it. The farm now relies on rainwater collection, a highly sustainable practice birthed out of necessity.
We visited a Bedouin village in the Jordan Valley where the aqueduct is dry due to over consumption by Israeli farm settlements and climate change. They are forced to buy expensive water from a private Israeli company.
The water source is the Mountain Aquifer, seized by Israel during the 1967 war. The Aquifer is the primary source of water for the fertile Jordan Valley and much of Palestine. Israel allocates just 13% of the water supply to Palestinians, not enough to meet World Health Organization standards.
About security: “Every country spends a very significant sum of money on its defense from external threats. The state of Palestine will not be burdened with such costs, because it will be shouldered by the state of Israel [which] will maintain overriding security responsibility for the state of Palestine.”
Israel already has overriding security control. We stayed at a community center in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem. Overnight, Israeli security forces entered the camp with tear gas, causing breathing issues at the center. Operations like this are frequent, often targeting Palestinian children who are detained and interrogated in isolation from parents and legal representation.
Palestinians would certainly prefer to shoulder the cost of their own security, rather than being subjected to the violence of the Israeli military.
About the Right of Return: “Peace should not demand the uprooting of people – Arab or Jew – from their homes. Such a construct, which is more likely to lead to civil unrest, runs counter to the idea of co-existence.”
Apparently this high-sounding statement is true in 2020, but was not in 1947-48. We walked the ruins of the Palestinian village of Lifta, one of more than 500 destroyed by Jewish militias. A total of 700,000 Palestinians fled from the violence into exile.
‘The Israeli-Palestinian Peace Agreement shall provide for a complete end and release of any and all claims relating to refugee or immigration status. There shall be no right of return by, or absorption of, any Palestinian refugee into the state of Israel.’
The dark side of a Jewish state in Palestine is the ethnic cleansing necessary to establish and maintain a majority Jewish population. Seventy years later, having seized their homes and land, the Israeli state refuses Palestinians refugees the internationally recognized Right of Return.
The Plan’s release coincided with the threatened annexation of the Jordan Valley, the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the land connecting these settlements.
Palestinians and most of the international community rejected this unjust plan that serves only to help the Trump and Netanyahu administrations justify the annexation to the American public.
As Americans, we must oppose this Plan, the annexation and the Israeli military occupation, which is propped up by $3.8 billion of our tax dollars every year. Our elected officials should cancel this.
Bob Goonin is an activist for Palestinian and immigrant rights and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace. He lives in La Farge and can be reached at rgoonin@gmail.com