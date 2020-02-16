Bob Goonin: U.S. should reject Middle East deal

About limited water supply: “The parties recognize mutual water rights and agree to equitably share existing cross border water sources.”

We stayed with a family that farms a small olive orchard near Jenin. As usual, Israel denied their permit to drill a well. When they drilled it anyway, soldiers came and poured cement down it. The farm now relies on rainwater collection, a highly sustainable practice birthed out of necessity.

We visited a Bedouin village in the Jordan Valley where the aqueduct is dry due to over consumption by Israeli farm settlements and climate change. They are forced to buy expensive water from a private Israeli company.

The water source is the Mountain Aquifer, seized by Israel during the 1967 war. The Aquifer is the primary source of water for the fertile Jordan Valley and much of Palestine. Israel allocates just 13% of the water supply to Palestinians, not enough to meet World Health Organization standards.

About security: “Every country spends a very significant sum of money on its defense from external threats. The state of Palestine will not be burdened with such costs, because it will be shouldered by the state of Israel [which] will maintain overriding security responsibility for the state of Palestine.”