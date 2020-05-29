Brad Pfaff: Let's unify around June Dairy Days

We’ve got to invest in our children and grandchildren. We must keep people safe, healthy, educated and connected in our communities.

I’ll work with anyone, pull together with anyone and listen to anyone who wants to solve the problems facing each and every one of us in Wisconsin. And I will stand up to anyone, no matter their political party, who is working to divide us even more.

President Lincoln said “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” It’s as true today as it was then. The politics of the past 10 years have turned Wisconsin into a house divided against itself. The people of Wisconsin deserve better.

Our license plates read “America’s Dairyland.” That motto is about more than producing nutritious milk and delicious cheese. It’s about where we come from and the values we learned.

We know the difference between right and wrong. We value an honest day’s work. We have pride in our community and respect for our neighbors. We don’t tear each other down, we build each other up.

I hope you’ll join me in celebrating our dairy farmers. Let’s take a page out of their book. Let’s put differences aside, mend fences, roll up our sleeves and get back to work doing what is right for our communities and our neighbors.