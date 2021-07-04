Bradley Butterfield: Class identity politics: How the left (or right) can win

When MAGA invaded the Capital on 1/6/21, it revealed an explosion of White identity politics and cancel culture on the American Right that sees itself as a response to the same on the Left.
MAGA would protest being equated with the “radical Left” in these terms, but who can deny MAGA’s powerful sense of victimhood and grievance on that day? Who can deny the fact that Republican politicians are so terrified of being cancelled by MAGA that they dare not speak a word against the man who turned their political party into an authoritarian cult of personality, run almost entirely on propaganda, and almost got them killed? Who can deny the White aspect of the MAGA identity and the rise in hate crimes under Donald Trump that continued into the new year against Asian Americans?
“And yet,” MAGA replies, “who can deny the rise of identity politics on the American Left and the spirit of intolerance it has generated on college campuses and online, especially towards people like us?”
The fact is, both sides now politicize race, gender, and just about any other identity but class identity, causing people to identify more with superficial labels than with meaningful values, resulting in a lot more grievance and cancellation, but not much progress.
The American pragmatist philosopher Richard Rorty once warned that the Left’s neglect of class in favor of nonclass identity grievances would result in the rise of right-wing authoritarian demagogues willing to tell the White working class what they want to hear. The pragmatist’s way out of the stalemate of Right vs. Left identity politics is not to refute the grievances of either side but to reframe the question at issue and replace knowledge with hope as the focus of debate. This we might do, the American political theorist Wendy Brown suggests, by supplanting “the language of ‘I am’ ... with the language of ‘I want this for us’.”
For instance, Rorty and Brown would have us sidestep unresolvable questions like “is America a racist country?” and reframe them as “what do we want for America?”
For those of us who want greater equality, the politicization of class, more than any other identity, is the surest means to that end. Out of all the intersecting identities of the oppressed, a lower- or working-class identity is the actual intersection, the hub of the wheel, because being at an economic disadvantage in one way or another is a factor in almost every other form of oppression.
Given today’s hyper-inequality and disappearing middle class, the economically disadvantaged can safely call themselves the “99%,” because that’s about how many of us would benefit from a reversal of the endlessly upward redistribution of wealth. This gives almost all of us more in common with each other than with the plutocratic class, and yet both our political parties would have us play nice with that class and fight against each other over race, gender, and other “culture war” issues.
If class privilege were actually abolished, then race, gender and heterosexual privileges would no longer have much purpose, nor would identities forged in opposition to such privileges. Who cares whether you’re white, male or straight when those things no longer make you more money?
Not to get too academic, but politicized nonclass identities actually require that class remain a nonpoliticized identity. If one identifies with being a victim of inequality, then one’s identity depends on this inequality, and if the disappearance of class inequality would result in the disappearance of other inequalities, it would also result in the disappearance of identities based on those inequalities. Is it any wonder, Brown asks, that “class is invariably named but rarely theorized or developed in the multiculturalist mantra, ‘race, class, gender, sexuality’?”
And yet our problem is not that the oppressed have “wounded attachments” to their nonclass identities and so inadvertently preserve economic injustice as the great denominator, it’s that both our political parties advertently preserve economic injustice as the great denominator, despite the interests of their constituents.
No matter what your class or nonclass private identities, you can identify politically with those who desire more economic equality, which is most Americans. This is a very large group with no litmus test but a common value, so why aren’t both political parties clamoring to do their bidding? Because actually distributing wealth downward would require most of them to turn against their campaign donors as well as their own class interests. The good news is, a strong enough majority can still beat them, our democracy is not yet lost.
Suggestion for America’s Left before it gets picked up by America’s Right: Identify politically with class, as a value, and with everyone who shares that value, and you will be legion, and you will win.
Bradley Butterfield is an English professor at UW-La Crosse and lives in La Crescent.