Bradley Butterfield: Class identity politics: How the left (or right) can win

For instance, Rorty and Brown would have us sidestep unresolvable questions like “is America a racist country?” and reframe them as “what do we want for America?”

For those of us who want greater equality, the politicization of class, more than any other identity, is the surest means to that end. Out of all the intersecting identities of the oppressed, a lower- or working-class identity is the actual intersection, the hub of the wheel, because being at an economic disadvantage in one way or another is a factor in almost every other form of oppression.

Given today’s hyper-inequality and disappearing middle class, the economically disadvantaged can safely call themselves the “99%,” because that’s about how many of us would benefit from a reversal of the endlessly upward redistribution of wealth. This gives almost all of us more in common with each other than with the plutocratic class, and yet both our political parties would have us play nice with that class and fight against each other over race, gender, and other “culture war” issues.

If class privilege were actually abolished, then race, gender and heterosexual privileges would no longer have much purpose, nor would identities forged in opposition to such privileges. Who cares whether you’re white, male or straight when those things no longer make you more money?