Brenda Leahy: Changes must be made, and opportunities from new school are exciting

As a La Crosse School Board member, I was initially skeptical of the proposed referendum. Having two children who went through Lincoln Middle and Logan High School, I have loyalty to both schools. It felt like a betrayal to the teachers, coaches, and mentors who had been such an essential part of my children’s education. Both schools have exceptional staff committed to creating a family atmosphere promoting quality education. I needed concrete reasons to sway me away from the current district structure.

Through numerous meetings, I began to see the reasons and understand why change is essential. We have schools with over $80 million in repair needs. Buildings are aging, the support from the state continues to dwindle, and our student population is decreasing. Pumping money into aging buildings means we cannot give our dedicated staff the salary increase they deserve. We are forced to make choices.

When comparing districts across the state, we have the lowest student population utilizing two high schools. By comparison, Eau Claire has two high schools and nearly 5,000 additional students in its district. Its current high school class size at one school would be almost equivalent to Logan and Central combined.

The meeting with the architects and building contractors helped to solidify my decision. We learned that the current Trane facility is in good structural condition and that they will be able to modify the existing building into classrooms creating an inclusive learning environment. Using a current structure helps reduce the cost and is environmentally friendly. It will also allow us to use geothermal and solar panels for energy savings. The spacious area around the building will allow plenty of room to add an auditorium, gymnasiums, cafeteria, and numerous other enhancements.

An added benefit is saving $4.5 million annually by closing our current middle schools and using our existing high schools as middle schools. All middle schoolers will immediately benefit from better learning facilities. In addition, elementary neighborhood schools with small class sizes will continue.

Combining our high schools will also guarantee that all district students have access to the same academic opportunities. Currently, many classes are only offered at one high school and not the other. Merging schools allows for even greater educational options than we now provide.

Yes, some issues need to be considered. We must make sure that transportation and other support are available to meet the needs of all students in the district. For example, having a late bus that runs after extracurriculars will be critical in meeting the needs of our families on the north side. Figuring out these logistics will be imperative as we go forward.

The reality is that my children had an exceptional education. The reality also is that times have changed. Keeping the status quo is not an option. Changes must be made, and the opportunity to build a new high school with state-of-the-art educational facilities is exciting. The cost will be a minimal price of $8 annually on a $100,000 property. For that small amount, we can ensure that future generations will have an exceptional learning environment for years to come.

I urge everyone who still has questions about the upcoming referendum to attend the open sessions and study the information on the School District of La Crosse website.