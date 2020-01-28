Brett A. Sokolow: New federal rules on campus sexual misconduct will only make things worse

While some additional due process protections for those accused of sexual misconduct are welcome, the proposed regulations would take it way too far.

They would, for example, require schools to provide immediate, detailed notice of the allegations in writing before any school interview of the accused.

In a standard criminal process — which this is not — the police can question a suspect about alleged criminal activity without notice. The OCR says this is a needed due process protection. Except it isn’t. There is no reason to require a more rigid process under Title IX than is required by law in criminal investigations.

Most colleges resolve sexual misconduct allegations through robust investigations. The proposed rules would also require live hearings before impartial decision-makers to review the results of the investigation, interview witnesses and review evidence.

However, there is no data to show that live hearings are less prone to error than results produced by non-adversarial investigations. And the draft of the regulations released in November indicates that the final rule the department plans to issue would mandate cross-examination between the parties, as well.