Brian Sampson: Community rallies to support the unsheltered

In a true demonstration of holiday spirit, the La Crosse community rallied to support our unsheltered neighbors last week. With the weather promising to deliver life-threatening, below-zero temperatures, Mayor Reynolds issued an Emergency Proclamation that allowed the Southside Neighborhood Center to be used as an emergency shelter for people to get out of the elements.

The empathy, compassion and leadership were emulated by the community as numerous volunteers and organizations stepped up to help with the implementation of the emergency plan.

The emergency winter shelter provided by the city lasted five nights and four days, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, and ending at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26. An average of 25 people per day/night were provided with a safe, warm place during that time.

When it was decided the plan was necessary, the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department helped lead the coordination by arranging security to be on site 24/7 and other vital aspects of operations. Talon Protection Agency had been in conversation with the city about this role for months and were extremely well-prepared. They spent time at Catholic Charities’ Warming Center learning some of the ins and outs of providing this type of service and were able to ensure everyone’s safety. There were very few issues with guests throughout the execution of the plan.

To supplement security, a sign-up sheet for volunteers and meals was sent to various organizations and individuals across the community. And, wow, did they respond!

In total, there were over 23 volunteers and agencies who provided on-site support in one way or another. The Salvation Army of La Crosse County dropped off nightly dinners for everyone, while Jesi Greening, Marsha Kurth, Father Conrad and others led the charge to ensure people had fresh meals. Other volunteers such as Julie McDermid, Mark Schimpf, Kael Clemmerson, Sandy Brekke, Sister Karen Neuser and Jessica Olson provided hospitality and leadership to the guests. There are so many more individuals that provided incredible compassion and I can’t thank them enough.

This may not be the last time our community needs a plan like this throughout the winter.

In the case of another severe weather event or that the current shelters fill up, the city of La Crosse is prepared to implement an overflow sheltering plan. That life-saving measure will again need your support.

If you’re not able to volunteer your time, you may make a donation to a fund the city has established at the La Crosse Community Foundation. These funds will be used to help pay for the security and cleaning services that are essential to this operation. Any unused funds will be used by the city to address the complex needs of homelessness. Please visit cityoflacrosse.org for more information or call 608-789-8767.

Thank you again to everyone who provided generosity and kindness during this emergency. Your efforts did not go unnoticed.

Brian Sampson is Homeless Service Coordinator, city of La Crosse

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022