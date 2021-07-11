Bruce Shultz: Bipartisan efforts may yield results on climate change

We finished haying this year July 4. That may not sound like news to most people, but as a farmer and rancher in Raynesford, Montana, producers in our area usually don’t even start preparing to get into the fields until after Independence Day.

With extreme drought hammering the whole region, we actually began haying as soon as I returned to my ranch from the National Farmers Organization national board meeting in Iowa on June 25. I stepped off the plane and drove home, then started cutting two hours after walking through the farmhouse door.

My wife, Wendy, had already made test cuts in a neighbor’s fields that we have been haying the past few years on a share system. After driving around neighboring fields, she telephoned them and told them to just graze it. While we cut most of our fields, we left patches that were in horrible condition. Overall, we got about a third of what we need. The problem is, the state of Montana is in bad shape. The entire West, and North Dakota and South Dakota, are rated from abnormally dry to experiencing extreme drought conditions.

This got me thinking about how our climate seems to be changing, and not for the better. Most of U.S. agricultural land is either under drought conditions, or as in the Gulf Coast — extremely wet or flooding. There don’t seem to be many places that are rated normal this year.