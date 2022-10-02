Camoya Evans: Renaming of UW-L campus buildings is a performative, insubstantial act for diversity

After the murder of George Floyd, there was a shift in how institutions across the country discussed racism and equality. The University of Wisconsin—La Crosse was no exception.

In September 2021, Chancellor Joe Gow announced a series of new diversity initiatives. To tell the history of UW-L and the stories of alums, he proposed that two campus buildings should be named after alumni of color. The Center of the Arts after Truman Lowe, an Indigenous artist, and the Student Union after Lillian Smith Davenport, a Black musician.

Chancellor Gow said to the Student Senate, “I began to think about the names of our buildings and their stories. They are all named after white people, which is not entirely accurate. Is there a way to tell the history of the university inclusively?”

Gow received approval for renaming the Center of the Arts in February 2022 and it will be celebrated on October 3. However, the Student Union name change is on an indefinite pause with no current plan to revise it.

As a recent graduate of UW-L, I am encouraged that the university is attempting to become a more inclusive campus. However, in my experience, UW-L often tokenizes its students of color. We are heavily featured in the marketing of the university, and asked to sit on an inordinate number of panels and give campus tours. All in an attempt to show UW-L as having a diverse student body.

However, none of that reflects the reality of our numbers. Black students make up less than 1% of students. Indigenous students make up even less than that at 0.2%. Instead of creating genuine initiatives that reflect the students at the university, this renaming of the buildings simply feels like a publicity stunt.

This initiative is clearly a publicity stunt mainly due to the language used by UW-L’s administration. When Chancellor Gow proposed naming the Student Union after Lillian Smith Davenport, he told the crowd a quick overview of her life. She was possibly the first Black student to graduate from UW-L, and she worked to remove “offensive” signs in La Crosse in the 1940s. Gow finalizes his proposal with, “The students coming in will know that we are committed to diversity.”

And yet, the campus remains predominantly white. Gow rarely states the Indigenous land recognition statement and often has defensive comments regarding UW-L being on stolen Ho-Chunk land. And yet, he feels as though he is in a position to simply name a building after an indigenous artist.

If UW-L is committed to diversity, in addition to naming buildings after alumni of color, the university should focus on more profound anti-racist work. For example, when I learned that Lillian was buried without a gravestone, I spent months fundraising and advocating for her to obtain one. She was a trailblazer in La Crosse history. She deserved a proper resting space. Instead, Lillian spent 58 years invisible without a gravestone, across from UW-L. Addressing these inequities is how the university can expand on its diverse work and truly honor those of the past.

Other initiatives that the university can implement include having and supporting faculty of color in each discipline so that students of color have representation. The university should also prioritize retaining students of color, who often leave in their first year. In 2018, only 13 Black students were in the freshman class; however, the retention rate was 62%. These numbers indicate a cultural problem at UW-L, and students of color do not feel supported.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, naming buildings after people of color is simply putting a beautiful painting over a resounding crack. It is not enough. How is this genuinely changing the lives of students of color at UW-L? What is changing about the culture? How has the university upheld white supremacist ideals historically?

These are all questions that the university must answer if they are genuinely committed to diverse work. To honor past alumni of color, they must address the barriers they faced transparently and begin the actual work of disintegrating those obstacles.