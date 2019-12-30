Carl P. Leubsdorf: An early forecast for 2020

Though last year’s annual not-totally-serious forecast missed by predicting Ivanka Trump would become White House chief of staff and Vladimir Putin would formally endorse President Donald Trump for reelection, we did foresee the Washington Nationals winning the World Series and the House impeaching Trump.

Looking ahead, 2020 promises to be even more challenging to predict:

JANUARY: Senate Republicans reject both House impeachment articles, but four Republicans join the 47 Democrats to provide a majority voting the president obstructed Congress. The Des Moines Register endorses Joe Biden, saying the former vice president’s experience means he’ll be “a president we won’t have to train.” Trump fires FBI Director James Wray, nominating Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to replace him. Ukraine President Zelenskiy renews plea for White House meeting with Trump.

FEBRUARY: Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl. Iowa caucuses finish in a tight four-way race, with Mayor Pete Buttigieg getting the most votes and Sen. Bernie Sanders the most delegates. Biden is a close third, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Sanders repeats his New Hampshire primary win, followed closely by Mayor Pete, Biden and Warren. Biden edges Sanders in Nevada and trounces the field in South Carolina, followed by Sanders, Mayor Pete and Warren.