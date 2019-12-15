Carl P. Leubsdorf: William Barr proves himself to be a partisan

This was hardly the William Barr official Washington expected. When Trump named him to succeed Sessions last year, news accounts stressed his service under Bush and his establishment credentials as a prominent Washington corporate lawyer.

Less attention was given to his prior government service as head of the Office of Legal Counsel, long a font of conservative legal thought in GOP administrations, and his broader philosophy.

A revealing article by Tom Hamburger in The Washington Post three months after Barr’s confirmation noted his long history championing executive authority. Soon after he took over OLC, Hamburger reported, “he issued an unsolicited opinion, warning Bush administration officials to watch out for ‘legislative encroachments on the authority of the president.’”

When Trump named Barr, Democrats were chiefly concerned if he would let Mueller complete his report unimpeded, given his prior criticism of the political makeup of the special counsel’s legal team, and commit to making his report public.

Ten days later, The Wall Street Journal reported Barr submitted an unsolicited 20-page memo to the Justice Department the previous June, contending Mueller’s probe of potential obstruction of justice was “legally unsupported.”