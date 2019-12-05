Carla Hall: Harris dropping from race is depressing

I’m not surprised that Kamala Harris has dropped out of the presidential race.

Sinking poll numbers, dwindling finances. That can only mean a death spiral for a campaign.

But I’m deeply disappointed. Other people have left the race and I’ve thought, “Wait — they were still in?”

But poll numbers aside, Harris was a candidate with a unique presence. And how exhilarating to see a smart, accomplished, powerful senator who is also a black woman running for president. Why has it even taken this long?

And for a minute there, she was on fire.

There she was, onstage for the second debate, amid a bickering, cross-talking crowd of candidates, when she shushed the stage with the line, “Hey, guys, you know what? America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we’re going to put food on their table.”

The audience erupted in applause, and the next night her crack earned an admiring “Damn ... .” from late-night talk show host Seth Meyers, one of the most clever and insightful political commentators on television.