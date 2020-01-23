Carla Hall: Why couldn't royals make it work?

So how will they make a living?

That’s been the multimillion-dollar question from the start of all this. They will continue to be supported by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, possibly through his Duchy of Cornwall hereditary estate.

Considering however many millions they have on their own (from Meghan’s career or, perhaps, from whatever inheritance Harry got from his late mother, Diana) and the millions that Charles has given them, these kids are not going to live paycheck to paycheck.

But if they do want to make money on their own — as they have said they do — they are going to have to find something more profitable than licensing their pictures on mugs (although I would certainly buy a bunch) or something classier than sitting on the board of some controversial drug company.

Where on that spectrum Meghan returning to acting or doing voice-over work fits remains to be seen. According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the Sussexes “have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

They will still advocate for the charities and the nonprofit groups they have been involved in.