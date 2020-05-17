Carolyn Mahlum-Jenkins: Curb nutrient pollution in La Crosse River marsh

The amount of hard surface and types of landscaping can also increase the runoff of nitrogen and phosphorus. The water flows off our roofs into our yards and then down the street to the storm sewers.

From these storm sewers the water flows underground through a stormwater conveyance system to be delivered directly into the marsh, creeks and the Mississippi River. This is where we as residents and businesses owners in the community can make a difference.

La Crosse is not unique with nutrient pollution-algae blooms.

Other communities in Wisconsin have faced nutrient pollution issues. Friends of Lake Wingra in Madison have been working on water quality with the city; DNR and residents through a coordinated watershed management plan to control excessive algae blooms.

This project is proof that a communitywide approach to reduce excess nutrients can be done and water quality restored.

The city of La Crosse Stormwater Utility provides credits to encourage actions by property owners (residential and non-residential) within the city to reduce stormwater quantity reductions or improve stormwater quality by reducing total suspended solids pollutant loadings to surface waters.