The Sustainable La Crosse Commission will host a public program about issues related to ground and surface water quality in La Crosse County and surrounding areas.
The forum will be 5:50-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the basement auditorium (Room 0430) of the La Crosse County Administration Center, 212 6th St. N, La Crosse.
Two topics will include nitrates in private well water and its impact on health, and the reduction of phosphorus in the La Crosse River watershed.
The first topic will include a discussion on groundwater nitrate contamination from animal production units and other sources.
This topic has received attention lately because of the results of studies conducted in the towns of Onalaska and Holland on nitrate levels in the private wells of local residents.
This issue plagues numerous citizens across the state. The presenter will be Jennifer Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department.
In early 2017, about 2,000 residents of La Crosse County were notified that they should test their wells due to elevated nitrate levels from monitoring wells in La Crosse County. It was revealed that detected indicators of water pollution had been “ongoing” since 2005 and residents wondered why they had not been notified much earlier.
Under current law, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is not required to notify municipalities or private well owners when a holder of a Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System WPDES permit in their area violates the conditions of the permit.
This poses a health risk for families in every part of our state; there are 293 WPDES permits held by concentrated animal feed operations alone, and hundreds more wastewater plants hold them as well.
According to a 2015 report by Wisconsin Public Radio, nitrates pollute one of every five private wells in Wisconsin, making the water unsafe for drinking and cooking.
The second topic will include a discussion on opportunities to use “nutrient credits” derived from shoreline improvements, establishment of buffer zones, and the implementation of successful conservation practices to reduce phosphorus levels.
These practices can be used as “nutrient credits” to offset more stringent output water phosphorus levels that the La Crosse Sanitary Sewer Utility will be facing in the future. The presenter will be Karl Green, community natural resource and economic development agent, UW Extension, La Crosse County.
Phosphorus has long been recognized as the controlling factor in plant and algae growth in Wisconsin waters. Small increases in phosphorus can fuel substantial increases in aquatic plant and algae growth, which in turn can reduce recreational use, property values and impact public health.
Changes to administrative rules aimed at cutting phosphorus coming from farms and industrial and municipal wastewater dischargers were adopted by the state Natural Resources Board in June 2010 and are now in effect.
Phosphorus entering our lakes and streams comes from so-called point sources and runoff pollution. Such pollution occurs when heavy rains and melting snow wash over farm fields and feedlots and carry fertilizer, manure and soil into lakes and streams, or carry phosphorus-containing contaminants from urban streets and parking lots.
Phosphorus also comes from the point sources piped wastes such as municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants that release liquid effluent to lakes and rivers or spread sludge on fields; and from natural sources, including past phosphorus loads that build up in lake bottom sediments.
How much these sources contribute to phosphorus problems in a lake or river varies widely based on land use in a watershed and the number of point sources discharging into that lake or river.
Both point sources and nonpoint sources contribute to increased levels of phosphorus sediment building up in the La Crosse River watershed.
This topic is directly related to a goal that has been established by the Sustainable La Crosse Commission-Water Work Group.
The goal is to restore water quality of the rivers, streams, lakes, ponds that make up the La Crosse River watershed by concentrating efforts to reduce nonpoint source phosphorus pollution and to advocate for stream bank protections, restoration and permanent easements to remove the La Crosse River from the “impaired” water classification, as established by the Wisconsin DNR.
The Sustainable La Crosse Commission was established in 2009 and it created a strategic plan for sustainability for the city and county. It works to advise and make recommendations on policy and funding related to sustainability and to educate the public about sustainability issues.
To learn more about nitrates in private wells and reduction of phosphorus via “nutrient trading,” join panelists Jennifer Rombalski and Karl Green and the Sustainable La Crosse Commission Thursday, May 16.
