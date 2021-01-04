Catherine Rampell: A resolution for Democrats: Be true progressives

Democrats could use their political capital to advocate for more aid to people who are actually struggling — for example, additional weeks of expanded unemployment insurance. But a growing contingent on the left seems to prefer less targeted, more universal programs. It’s the same contingent that wants free college and health care for everyone, including the ultrawealthy.

They argue that paying off the rich is the only way to get political cover for their true goal: helping the poor. But this sounds like the political-economy equivalent of trickle-down. There are in fact means-tested programs that target support to those who need it (Medicaid, the Earned Income Tax Credit) and that remain so broadly popular they have gained funding over the years.

Alternatively, some lefties argue that universality is the only way to ensure that enrolling in a safety-net benefit is not burdensome. I agree that the red tape barricading critical programs should be reduced, as I’ve written extensively.