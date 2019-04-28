Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., might want to work on making her free-college-and-debt-forgiveness plan more progressive.
That might sound like a weird criticism for a candidate already vying for the left-most lane in the 2020 primary. But I don’t mean “progressive” in the sense of “more palatable synonym for liberal.”
I mean “progressive” in the sense of “more generous to the poor than the wealthy.”
Warren deserves credit for focusing the 2020 campaign on America’s need to invest in human capital. A college degree is one of the best investments a person can make, with higher average returns than stocks, bonds, gold, housing.
Some elements in Warren’s plan are well-targeted to help the neediest and most marginal students enroll in postsecondary education, persist through graduation and succeed in the workplace. These include calls to expand Pell Grants, cover more non-tuition expenses and increase funding for historically black colleges and universities.
But the core, blockbuster components of Warren’s plan — free four-year public college and a debt jubilee — are more problematic.
That’s because they give bigger benefits to higher-income families than to lower-income ones that actually need the help. Which raises questions not only about fairness but also about wasted dollars.
Take the free tuition proposal. This would be a big giveaway to high-income families who plan to send their kids to college anyway and don’t need to be comped. Free college means it’s free for Bill Gates’ kids, too, after all.
You would get more bang for the buck if you offered more generous aid to low-income students, phasing it out as you move up the income ladder: free tuition for the poor (plus assistance for non-tuition expenses, as Warren proposes), highly subsidized tuition for the middle class and full freight for Gates’ children.
The student-loan forgiveness plan has similar problems.
Warren would wipe out up to $50,000 in debt for everyone in a household making up to $100,000, and then progressively smaller amounts for households with up to $250,000 (that is, households in the United States’ 95th income percentile).
For context, despite sob stories suggesting that the typical young grad is a barista with $100,000 in debt, most students borrow much less and go on to earn much more.
Among students who first enrolled in college in 2003, during the subsequent six years, 44 percent hadn’t borrowed at all and another 25 percent had borrowed less than $10,000. Just 2 percent had borrowed more than $50,000.
And who does that borrowing?
Well, about half of all student debt is owed by people in the top income quartile; only 10 percent is owed by borrowers in the bottom quartile.
Additionally, most student debt is owed by households who have graduate degrees, a population likely to have much higher lifetime earnings. In fact, these people are borrowing in order to make more money.
It’s no wonder, then, that the biggest beneficiaries of Warren’s debt-forgiveness plan would be upper-income households, according to an analysis by Brookings Institution scholar Adam Looney.
He finds that low-income borrowers (people beneath the bottom 20th income percentile) would save $569 in annual payments under the proposal, compared with $2,653 for those in the 80th to 90th percentiles.
You might argue that political economy necessitates kicking some goodies to people who don’t need them. Maybe you need to buy off wealthier voters to secure their support for helping the poor.
But that’s not the argument the Warren campaign makes. Rather, it emphasizes that the overall policy would still be progressive, because it would be funded by Warren’s wealth tax.
“It’s a redistribution from the richest 1 percent to the bottom 95 percent. The overall flow of money here is extremely progressive,” a senior campaign aide told me.
Maybe. But there are better ways to help the working and middle classes without transferring money from the 99th percentile to the 95th. In fact, we already have a program for doing this with student loans.
They’re called income-driven repayment plans, which typically cap monthly payments at 10 percent of discretionary income (that is, adjusted gross income minus 150 percent of the poverty threshold). They also generally offer forgiveness after 20 years. Under current law, almost every borrower is already eligible for these plans, but enrollment is low because A) people don’t know about them and B) the red tape is a nightmare.
I get it. “Reduce red tape to make existing programs work better!” is less sexy than “Poof, everyone’s debts be gone!” But if anyone could sell such practical wonkishness, it’s Warren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Right now all workers pay into SS and Medicare, and they’re going broke. How is this going to work when it’s 100% on someone else’s back?
She states it’s the best investment EVER! Better than stocks, bonds, gold and housing!WOW! WOW! WoW!.,
Then pay your own debt you free loaders !! How fair is forgiveness to the ones who sacrificed and payed their own way?
One of the major problems with libs, no PERSONAL responsibility.
Good Lord, Climate! Your comments are asinine beyond belief. You have responsibility for what comes out of your mouth, and you will have to accept the censure that it earns for you.
the dirty little secret about forgiving student loan debt is that it may feel good now to have your debt forgiven, but for the rest of your life, until you die, and even after you die if the estate tax gets reinstated, you will be paying others peoples student loans...which will cost you a lot more money in the long run.
More expert commentary from the Bozo who never got any kind of assistance from anyone, ever.
Well it is impossible, impractical, and so unfair to people who don't go on to after high school. Every time these socialist turn around they want to give everything away for free and have the well to do pay for it. How many things do you think they can pay for. If they paid for all the free programs socialists keep talking about, they would be in the poor house. Socialism either has to take from someone or take over something such as another country businesses etc. in order to feed the giant beast. That's why they have all failed after time. Don't be fooled by the promises and lies, as they will all cost you life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, it happens so quick as Venezuela, Russia, Cuba, and so many other countries found out, or are finding out. Please read up and know what it is before you vote because once those freedoms are gone they are gone forever. Life as you know it, will be non existent. These people want power and money and they will do anything to get it. Look at Bernie, Warren, Walters, Pelosi, Schumer, ORourke, all multi millionaires.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.