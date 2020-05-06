Catherine Rampell: Give heroes the pay they deserve

Such top-ups seem meager relative to the risk.

To be fair, it may be difficult for firms to offer more generous raises under current conditions.

Even mega-retailers experiencing huge demand for groceries and other staples are hurting because purchases of higher-margin, discretionary items, such as clothes, have plunged.

Anti-price-gouging laws and customer price sensitivity also restrict their ability to charge more for those in-demand basics. And other non-labor expenses, for cleaning and logistics, are up. In other words, even companies best positioned to make money during this crisis may experience lower profits.

Still, the federal government could help make sure essential workers get paid what they deserve.

Last month, Senate Democrats proposed a “Heroes Fund” to raise the wages of certain categories of workers as much as $13 per hour through the end of the year.

Details for how that money would be delivered to employees are still being worked out. Experiences thus far with the Paycheck Protection Program, expanded unemployment benefits and direct payments to households reveal that virtually every method for getting money out quickly is rife with major challenges.