Catherine Rampell: June jobs report: Some of those workers might not be coming back

One of the big questions about this economic recovery is where all the workers went and what it might take to lure them back into the labor force. Higher pay? Better hours? Nicer bosses?

One possible answer: No matter what employers do, a lot of these workers might be gone for good. That’s because they’ve retired.

The nation’s employers filled 850,000 more positions on net in June, the Labor Department reported Friday. This was more jobs than had been expected, which is of course good news. But the share of Americans participating in the labor force — that is, either working or actively looking for work — didn’t budge and remains well below its pre-pandemic level.

In raw numbers, there are roughly 3.4 million fewer people either employed or looking for employment than there were in February 2020. Unless these people come back into the workforce soon, it will be hard for employers to accelerate their hiring — and the economy will struggle to fill the enormous jobs deficit.

“We think the monthly payroll numbers would be running in the multiple millions right now if employers were able to find all the people they want,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note to clients shortly before the Bureau of Labor Statistics report was published.