Catherine Rampell: One economic prediction I'm glad to have been wrong about

The unprecedented expansion of federal unemployment benefits was especially valuable in propping up incomes — and, more indirectly, revenue, since these benefits are taxable in many states. Jobless benefits and stimulus payments also kept consumer spending afloat, which helped states that rely on sales taxes.

There are some caveats to this happy story. The fiscal recovery has been uneven, and some states (such as tourism-dependent Nevada and Hawaii) are still struggling. With the vaccine rollout and other public-health measures, states also may have had higher expenses this past year.

As of May, there were still more than 1 million fewer state and local government employees than there had been pre-pandemic, even though revenue held up pretty well. It’s possible that states were overly cautious in their budgeting, given their experience in the last downturn. Social-distancing measures and virtual schooling also likely contributed to many of the layoffs, as Brookings Institution fellow Louise Sheiner points out. Hopefully, when campuses reopen in the fall, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others will be rehired.