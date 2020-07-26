Cecilia Manrique: The challenge of how to teach during COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the 2020-2021 school year approaches — which for some states like Georgia comes as early as next month while for others like Wisconsin not until after Labor Day — educational institutions from elementary schools to universities face a major dilemma: to deliver face-to-face instruction, go totally virtual, or devise a hybrid compromise.

At whatever age there is a case for f2f learning. Teacher-student interaction assures that actual learning is taking place for a larger number of students. Both get instantaneous feedback. Mental and emotional health are maintained because of the social contact.

But in the time of COVID, such f2f instruction comes with a lot of cost: deep cleaning of school buildings, temperature checks upon entry, hand washing and sanitizing, use of face masks and shields, and maintaining physical distance at all times, in all places.

Some teachers may not favor such a method of instruction but may be afraid to voice their fear for their health because they might lose their jobs to those more willing to take the risk to be on campus.

However, because of the present second surge in the pandemic the case is building for purely online learning. Teachers and students will have to gear up for the technology and its implications.