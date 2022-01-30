Charles Hagner: How to ground a high flyer

For 11 years, Bird City Wisconsin has offered public recognition to communities across the state that succeed in enhancing the environment for birds and educating the public about interactions between birds and people and about the contributions birds make to healthy communities.

For all but one of those 11 years, we have been proud to recognize the city of La Crosse not only as a Bird City but as a High Flyer — that is, as one of a small number of Bird Cities whose efforts to make their communities more sustainable and bird-friendly have gone above and beyond our baseline recognition criteria.

Gaining recognition as a Bird City suggests to home buyers, businesspeople and tourists that a community is a better-than-usual place to live, conduct business, take a vacation and do a little birdwatching, and becoming a High Flyer confirms it.

That’s why we were shocked when the La Crosse Common Council recently made the city ineligible for continued High Flyer status in the Bird City Wisconsin program.

Ignoring overwhelming scientific evidence about the threat posed to birds by outdoor cats, the Common Council on January 13 adopted an ordinance that authorizes the Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska to capture, neuter and release stray cats back into the community.

According to articles in the La Crosse Tribune, the new ordinance specifically authorizes the humane society to target areas in the city where known groups of outdoor cats reside and known community caretakers provide them with food.

Such an ordinance would be disappointing in any Bird City, but in a community recognized as a High Flyer, it’s inexplicable.

Cats hunt instinctively and kill birds even when well fed, and more than 100 million feral and pet cats now roam the United States. No wonder that predation by domestic cats is the No. 1 direct human-caused threat to birds in the United States and Canada.

Every year, outdoor cats kill approximately 2.4 billion birds in the United States alone. The total exceeds the number of birds that die annually because of pesticide poisoning or in collisions with windows, buildings, communication towers or vehicles.

The Common Council turned a blind eye to all of this, and it did so despite compelling research documenting the staggering loss of nearly three billion breeding birds in North America since 1970, including as a result of predation by cats.

Authored by scientists from seven leading research organizations, published in 2019 in the respected journal Science, and reported from coast to coast in popular newspapers and magazines and on TV and radio, the results exploded like a volcano and touched off a tsunami of efforts throughout Wisconsin and across the continent to prevent future declines and restore shrinking bird populations.

Leading the way, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology published a list of seven simple actions that anyone can take to help birds. The second item listed was keeping cats indoors. (You can read the list at www.birds.cornell.edu/home/seven-simple-actions-to-help-birds/.)

Because of the obvious threat that outdoor cats pose to birds, Bird City Wisconsin has long maintained that communities that officially support cat colonies, encourage feeding or housing for outdoor cats, or explicitly permit free-roaming cats are ineligible for High Flyer status.

Consequently, La Crosse has been removed from the list of High Flyers we publish on our website and in publications, and the city will be ineligible for High Flyer status for as long as the ordinance remains in effect.

For the city’s sake and for the sake of its birds, let’s hope it’s a short wait.

Charles Hagner is the director of Bird City Wisconsin (birdcitywisconsin.org).

