Charley Weeth: Dispelling myths of the North-South Corridor

A few of the myths about the North-South Corridor have continued in some of the recent mayoral debates.

First, this project as approved and enumerated is the USH 53: La Crosse Corridor. It is the southern portion of the US Hwy 53 North-South Corridor to connect to the northern portion and complete the entire North-South Corridor.

The northern portion is the four-lane freeway from Old Hwy 93 in Holmen to State Hwys 157 and 16 in Onalaska that was completed in 1990.

The study in the early 1990s developed various plans for the southern portion by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to connect the northern portion of US Hwy 53 to US Hwys 14 and 61 (South Ave) at 7th St.

Of the various plans, option 5B-1 was preferred because it was the most direct route and fulfilled the requirements of a “major highway project.” Option 5B-1 would build a new four-lane road through the marsh with a major interchange into the Indian Hill neighborhood, and convert 6th & 7th streets into a pair of one-way streets through the neighborhoods from La Crosse St to South Avenue.

Option 5B-1 was approved by the metropolitan planning organization (MPO) and the Transportation Projects Commission (TPC). It has been enumerated in every biennial state budget since 1997.