Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To all of the athletes, coaches and support staff who have participated in a fantastic winter sports season in the Coulee Region. Some are in the playoffs and a talented few will take home state championships, but all are winners for showing all of us how to make things happen safely during a pandemic. We hope, next year, we’re able to see you compete in the gyms.
CHEER: To Gov. Tony Evers for including millions of dollars in the capital budget for projects in the La Crosse areas, including $130,926,000 for UW-La Crosse building improvements, from residence hall renovations to new computer and science facilities. Importantly, money is earmarked to finish the much-needed Prairie Springs Science Building project. “This investment will have far-reaching benefits for the health of our university and our region for decades,” we recently wrote in a Sunday editorial. Legislators now must support these projects outlined by the governor.
CHEER: To Big Brother Troy and Little Brother Quinten, the 2020 Match of the Year in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region, which has continued to serve the community despite the barriers of social distancing during the pandemic. “The program has given Quinten a consistent male role model since he doesn’t have many male role models in his life,” his mother said. You read about Quinten and Troy as the agency was featured in our weekly Good Works series. Read about non-profit organizations doing great thing each Monday in the Tribune.
JEER: To the first version of the 13-member Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee that will help steer La Crosse County to an updated plan by April 2022. It was top heavy with urban representation, and the County Board rejected it. Frustrations were mounting for good reason. Some are going to have to come off to bring in more rural input. The board will reconsider in a month and should approve a committee with a better urban-rural mix.
JEER: To County Administrator Steve O’Malley for his over-the-top comment on a Tribune Facebook post sharing the story of the death of Rush Limbaugh, a controversial and conservative radio talk show host. A county supervisor suggested a legal or ethical review of it, and O’Malley admitted an error in judgment to add anything to the partisan dialogue. While it’s his right to free speech in posting a comment, it’s his responsibility as a top county official not to get involved.
CHEER: To the City of La Crosse and La Crosse County for working together to address housing and homelessness amid the pandemic. Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, awarded La Crosse with the Public Service Award at the virtual Wisconsin Apartment Association Awards, after two local WAA landlords nominated the municipalities. “Our La Crosse government at the city and countywide level have demonstrated tremendous resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pfaff said. “La Crosse continues to set an example for the state of Wisconsin in good governance, and I commend their hard work.”