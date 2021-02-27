Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To all of the athletes, coaches and support staff who have participated in a fantastic winter sports season in the Coulee Region. Some are in the playoffs and a talented few will take home state championships, but all are winners for showing all of us how to make things happen safely during a pandemic. We hope, next year, we’re able to see you compete in the gyms.

CHEER: To Gov. Tony Evers for including millions of dollars in the capital budget for projects in the La Crosse areas, including $130,926,000 for UW-La Crosse building improvements, from residence hall renovations to new computer and science facilities. Importantly, money is earmarked to finish the much-needed Prairie Springs Science Building project. “This investment will have far-reaching benefits for the health of our university and our region for decades,” we recently wrote in a Sunday editorial. Legislators now must support these projects outlined by the governor.