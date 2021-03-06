Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the staff and volunteers at the La Crosse Center, hosting a second weekend of state championship basketball that has put the spotlight on the city. “It’s going to be spectacular, not only for the people in the facility, but the whole state, watching the tournament, seeing the La Crosse Center, seeing La Crosse,” said Brent Smith, president of the La Crosse Center Board, before last week’s play. “It’s just a tremendous thing for our facility and for the area and for the city.” How right he was.

JEER: To the conditions faced by many renters in La Crosse, and brought to light in a big way this week at a protest outside of River City Rentals. Renters want and deserve support and an inspection system at the city level, as well as a dedication to investing in more housing options. “They have shown time and time again we’re unheard. We’re not worth anything but a paycheck to them,” said organizer Tori Ray. “Unsafe living conditions, harassment, ... people who are living with windows that are broken in negative temperatures, mold. There’s a list.”