Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To Albert Romero of Onalaska, Adelina Martinez of Black River Falls, and the remainder of the Extra Effort winners you’ll meet over the next few weeks in Tribune profiles. In this 25th year of the community supported program, their stories remain special. Romero was 8 when his family moved here from the Dominican Republic, and the challenges began with learning English. “My life sometimes feels like a movie because of all the obstacles that I had to overcome, but I believe that if I can do it, others like me can do it, too,” he said. Martinez overcame various health setbacks to have an outstanding high school record. “I love helping out my community whenever I can,” she said, “or I just like helping whoever I can in general.”
JEERS: To Wisconsin’s vaccination rollout decision to place prisoners above manufacturing workers. We agree with the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which pointed out that manufacturing workers were included in phase 1b in a federal plan but dropped to 1c in the Badger state. “Manufacturers have been essential to Wisconsin’s response to this virus for nearly a year — including modifications to produce critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment,” said Kurt Bauer, the group’s CEO. Prisoners will be able to receive the vaccine starting March 1 along with teachers. Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department, said inmates were prioritized because of their high risk of exposure and the potential for prison outbreaks to spread to workers and others outside prisons.
CHEERS: To Sharon Larkin, who will not give up through this pandemic on her goal of bringing live theater back to Tomah. “Every time I walk through the theater ... my heart just sinks,” said Larkin, development and president of Area Community Theatre, an almost all-volunteer enterprise “It gives you a sinking feeling that we can’t bring shows to the public. People need to be in these seats.” They will be, you just know it, as Larkin continues to build the theater program looking toward the future.
JEERS: To the field goal with the game on the line, only to give the ball back to Tom Brady to run out the clock all the way to his 10th Super Bowl. It will be hard, very hard, for Packers fans to forget that decision by Coach Matt LaFleur in the first home NFC championship game since 2007. Collective frustration, disappointment, and what ifs followed. If only Aaron Rodgers had another play ….