Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To Albert Romero of Onalaska, Adelina Martinez of Black River Falls, and the remainder of the Extra Effort winners you’ll meet over the next few weeks in Tribune profiles. In this 25th year of the community supported program, their stories remain special. Romero was 8 when his family moved here from the Dominican Republic, and the challenges began with learning English. “My life sometimes feels like a movie because of all the obstacles that I had to overcome, but I believe that if I can do it, others like me can do it, too,” he said. Martinez overcame various health setbacks to have an outstanding high school record. “I love helping out my community whenever I can,” she said, “or I just like helping whoever I can in general.”