Chip DeNure: Let's stop trying to police the world

When the United States launched a war against Iraq in 2003, it was code named “Operation Iraqi Freedom” — a blatant lie to mask naked aggression.

How do we know this? Shortly after 9/11, General Wesley Clark visited his colleagues in the Pentagon and was told the military was gearing up for regime changes in such countries as Egypt, Libya, Syria, Iran and Iraq.

Remember, this is a couple of years before our invasion of Iraq, which was then sold to the public under another lie — weapons of mass destruction.

And, oh yes, we also wanted to bring freedom to the Iraqi people. Well, the Iraqi parliament recently voted that all U.S. troops should leave their country, and the response from Washington has been an emphatic “no.”

So much for Iraqi freedom. It’s been exposed as a nothing burger. The Iraqis are free to have a government who follows our orders on all the things important to the United States.

There is great evil at work here and it has been ongoing since the end of World War II. It is American foreign policy, but this evil is largely unknown by the American people. Our wars, invasions, coups and bombings are all wrapped up in lies, and cleverly disguised as our selfless desire to spread democracy throughout the world.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}