Chip DeNure: Let's stop trying to police the world

When the United States launched a war against Iraq in 2003, it was code named “Operation Iraqi Freedom” — a blatant lie to mask naked aggression.
How do we know this? Shortly after 9/11, General Wesley Clark visited his colleagues in the Pentagon and was told the military was gearing up for regime changes in such countries as Egypt, Libya, Syria, Iran and Iraq.
Remember, this is a couple of years before our invasion of Iraq, which was then sold to the public under another lie — weapons of mass destruction.
And, oh yes, we also wanted to bring freedom to the Iraqi people. Well, the Iraqi parliament recently voted that all U.S. troops should leave their country, and the response from Washington has been an emphatic “no.”
So much for Iraqi freedom. It’s been exposed as a nothing burger. The Iraqis are free to have a government who follows our orders on all the things important to the United States.
There is great evil at work here and it has been ongoing since the end of World War II. It is American foreign policy, but this evil is largely unknown by the American people. Our wars, invasions, coups and bombings are all wrapped up in lies, and cleverly disguised as our selfless desire to spread democracy throughout the world.
As to our own casualties, which have been many and deadly for our troops and heart-breaking for their families, another dishonest slogan is employed.
We’re told that freedom isn’t free. Another lie, as none of our military engagements have involved any threat whatsoever to the rights guaranteed to us by our Constitution.
Indeed, the biggest threats in that regard have come from our own government spying on us and from political factions wanting to limit free speech and erode the 2nd Amendment.
What we have in place with our military bases all over the world is a de-facto police force. A current joke asks why Putin has located his country so near American military bases.
One of the reasons I supported Ron Paul in 2012 was his desire to close these bases and bring our people home.
We have no right to police the world. We’ve been in Afghanistan for almost 19 years. Our people are still dying. The expense is tremendous. Most of the people hate us.
Why are we still there? It’s a simple answer. American foreign policy. Until it changes, the evil will continue.