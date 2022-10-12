Chris Barton: Fond memories of time at Logan

I’m a 36-year-old millennial born and raised in La Crosse. I recently moved back after 10 years in Seattle enjoying all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. But I love Wisconsin and I love La Crosse. I grew up on the southside and spent my freshman year of high school at Central. When the school boundaries changed in the 90’s I was in that weird nebulous zone just south of Cass Street; a south sider bussed to the northside to go to school. When I finished eighth grade and left Lincoln middle school, half of my friends went to Central, the other half to Logan. It was more like nine tenths of my friends went to Logan and one tenth to Central. So, my parents made me a deal, give Central a shot for one year, they said, and if you still want to transfer at the end, we’ll support you. That year went by painfully slow and at the end of it I knew what I had always known, I wanted to go to Logan.

The differences could not have been starker. At Logan I was respected and challenged. I felt a part of something, a broader community, perhaps for the first time in my life. One story, in particular, has stuck with me. It is a bit of an understatement for me to say that I am not an athletic person. I’m skinny, some might even say shrimpy, and I still play dungeons and dragons to this day. You get the picture. I decided in sophomore or junior year that I wanted to learn how to lift weights. Naturally, being the dungeons and dragons playing, comic book reading nerd that I proudly identify as today, I was a bit, you could say, intimidated, by the prospect of using the weight room and all that entails. Mr. Gnewikow, Wally Gnewikow, was at the time both my geometry teacher and the head coach of the football team. I don’t remember exactly how it came up, whether I brought it up to him or he somehow magically coaxed it out of me, but he became aware of my curiosity and nervousness regarding the Logan weight room. He worked with me to put together a plan for tackling the weight room. He encouraged me, coached me, and taught me many lessons far beyond calisthenics. He didn’t only spend time with his football players. Mr. G went out of his way to give me his undivided attention in the weight room. His kindness, compassion, and encouragement I have carried with me all these years. I hate to think that future generations of students will miss out on that due to a short-sighted plan by the schoolboard to shutter Logan High School.

Granted, school enrollment is currently down significantly. However, millennials are the largest generational cohort outside of the boomers this country has ever seen. Furthermore, we have seen that millennials have and are reaching generational milestones later in life than their boomer parents. We move out of the house later, we get married later, and yes, we have kids later as well. Many even into their late 30’s and early 40’s. Not to mention, we’re moving back in droves from the big cities for the multitude of reasons we’ve all heard so much about since the start of covid almost three years ago. So what is the school board’s plan for 15 years from now when the next baby boom hits? Are they just crossing their fingers and hoping it doesn’t happen? Are they going to have to build another school in 15 short years because of short sighted planning? Generations come in waves and cycles, and while enrollment may be at a current low, I just hope the next boom generation has the same opportunities and encouragement I had thanks to the existence of Logan High School.