Last year the 7 Rivers Alliance released the results of our Workforce Innovation for a Strong Economy study that revealed our region’s extraordinary challenge during the next 10 years.
How do we deal with the projection that our region will have a net shortage of more than 15,500 workers to fill the expected new jobs during the next 10 years? While we have a number of strategies focused on talent preparation, talent recruitment and talent retention, the obvious solution would be to get more workers into the labor force.
The government has a formula that measures this number: The labor force participation rate or LFPR. It’s a measurement of how many people are available to work as a percent of the total population.
In June, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released Bureau of Labor Statistics data that showed Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was a record low 2.8 percent and the state’s LFPR was 68.9 percent.
That sounds low, especially when on a grading scale 68.9 percent would measure out to be a D+. But it’s actually quite high. Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa all rank in the top 10 states in LFPR. Data from 2017 had Minnesota at No. 2 in the nation with 71.2 percent (North Dakota was No. 1 at 71.5 percent), Wisconsin at No. 6 at 69 percent and Iowa at No. 9 at 68.3 percent.
So does that mean that the other 30 percent of the workforce is waiting to find jobs and all we have to do is increase the workforce participation rate? Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.
The 7 Rivers Alliance WISE plan explains the challenge. Here’s a quote from that report:
“... roughly 25 percent of the region’s workforce is 55 and older (and growing as a share of the workforce), while at the same time the population aged 19 and under has fallen in recent years and will likely remain flat. This means that the number of new labor force entrants is not keeping pace with the number of people likely to retire from the labor force in the future.
Finally, the region’s labor force participation rate is roughly 67 percent, which is several percentage points higher than the nation’s rate of 64 percent. Given the region’s impressive labor force participation rate, and combined with its labor market age demographic trends, it is vital to encourage entrance into the regional labor market by students attending college in the region and to attract people currently living outside the region to work here.”
The LFPR rose steadily from the late 1940s, particularly in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s with more women entering the labor force. The rate peaked nationally at 67.3 percent in 2000 and dropped in the 2001 recession, falling further during the 2008 financial crisis.
There are several factors that explain why increasing the LFPR is difficult. The biggest factor is Baby Boomers who are retiring and leaving the workforce. But there are others as well:
- Nearly a quarter of the unemployed have been without a job for six months or more and need additional skills and training to get back in the game, so to speak.
- A Brookings study show that half of the prime working-age men not in the labor force are on pain medication and a Yale study estimates that from 1999 to 2015, 20 percent of LFPR decline was caused by people hooked on opioid medication.
- Of those ages 56 to 60, 13 percent say they are too sick or disabled to work.
So what’s to be done about increasing our workforce? The WISE plan has several strategies, including providing additional skills and training to the unemployed or underemployed, marketing the region as a great place to live and work and working to make the region more ethnically diverse.
In addition to focusing on talent preparation, talent retention and talent recruitment, the WISE Plan identifies barriers related to housing, transportation and childcare as critical workforce impediments.Work on some of the strategies is ongoing and some recommendations for solutions will be coming by early 2019.
It’s also important that we tap into the Boomers to help fill some of our part-time positions, as some retirees are perhaps not ready to call it quits completely. Some may even want to serve as trainers or mentors for their former employers, helping bridge the gap to the next generation.
Of course, none of this is easy, but we need to grow our workforce to make the 7 Rivers Region as prosperous as we can.
