Chris Hardie: Tourism industry sees positive signs

Labor Day weekend usually marks the traditional end of the summer travel season. But there’s nothing traditional or normal about the summer of 2020 because of the impact of COVID-19.
While it’s been a difficult year for many in the travel and tourism businesses, there are some positive signs.
Longwoods International, a travel industry market research firm, just released the 19th version of its COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Study, which has measured the impact of the pandemic since last spring. It shows that traveler confidence is showing some positive signs of rebounding.
- The percentage of those confident in traveling outside their communities jumped to 49%, the highest level since early May.
- The percentage of those confident in dining in local restaurants and shopping in local stores is also up to 48%, the highest level since the May 13 low of 31%.
- A majority of American travelers indicate they plan on taking a trip in the next six weeks, with road trips leading the way.
- Almost 70% of Americans indicate that they plan to travel in the next six months.
- Almost half of American travelers now report feeling safe in traveling outside their communities.
Restoring consumer confidence is a huge part of getting our economy up and running again. But some challenges remain. Nearly three-fourths of those surveyed said they have changed their travel plans for the next six months because of the pandemic. Of those, 51% have reduced their travel plans and 37% have canceled their trip.
When asked what factors impact their decision to travel in the next six months, 46% cited COVID-19 and 23% cited equal concerns about the economy and transportation costs.
Speaking of the economy, the Federal Reserve Ninth District (which includes much of the 7 Rivers Region) just released a regional business survey, its 11th since mid-March. The survey was conducted July 20-24 and the 7 Rivers Alliance has helped encourage local businesses to take the survey.
It’s clear that the economy continues to struggle with the effects of the pandemic.
Roughly half of the more than 1,100 business respondents said they continue to see a negative revenue trend and remain nervous about the near-term. Most of the major revenue declines are in the food and drink, entertainment and hospitality business.
The survey also said that sole proprietors and smaller firms are seeing more of the revenue decline. One third of all firms have continued to see workforce cuts and expect further cuts during the coming months. Roughly one-third of firms have cut wages and one-quarter expect more wage cuts by the end of the year.
About 40% of the sole proprietors surveyed have had wage cuts of more than 25% and 20% have had wage cuts between 10 to 25%.
How many businesses will stay afloat is still a concern. One in six firms say they could not last more than three months under current conditions.
The huge challenge in the Upper Midwest will be when the weather turns cool.
Outside dining options that have helped some businesses create more space for customers to social distance will not be available during the winter. Much will depend on how well local communities do to keep the virus in check and to help their customers feel safe until a vaccine is developed.
The survey found that about a quarter of the respondents are somewhat optimistic about the rest of 2020 and a slightly higher percentage are somewhat pessimistic.
Will the glass be half-full or half-empty? Time will tell.
And speaking of surveys, there is still time to take the annual 7 Rivers Alliance business survey. Please help spread the word.
Chris Hardie is CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!