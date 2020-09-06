Chris Hardie: Tourism industry sees positive signs

When asked what factors impact their decision to travel in the next six months, 46% cited COVID-19 and 23% cited equal concerns about the economy and transportation costs.

Speaking of the economy, the Federal Reserve Ninth District (which includes much of the 7 Rivers Region) just released a regional business survey, its 11th since mid-March. The survey was conducted July 20-24 and the 7 Rivers Alliance has helped encourage local businesses to take the survey.

It’s clear that the economy continues to struggle with the effects of the pandemic.

Roughly half of the more than 1,100 business respondents said they continue to see a negative revenue trend and remain nervous about the near-term. Most of the major revenue declines are in the food and drink, entertainment and hospitality business.

The survey also said that sole proprietors and smaller firms are seeing more of the revenue decline. One third of all firms have continued to see workforce cuts and expect further cuts during the coming months. Roughly one-third of firms have cut wages and one-quarter expect more wage cuts by the end of the year.

About 40% of the sole proprietors surveyed have had wage cuts of more than 25% and 20% have had wage cuts between 10 to 25%.