Chris Schneider: The power of Hydrogen energy

City rules now prevent diesel-powered trucks from taking containers from the port to a rail or truck yard due to emission challenges. As a result, electrified trucks have become the answer.

Yosemite National Park was my destination after the seminar and I ended up going past an enormous dairy operation.

I believe that if concentrated animal-feeding operations are to be allowed at all, they should have to deal with numerous manure issues.

My driving buddy and I noticed an unusual structure being put up at the dairy farm. Two weeks later, Wisconsin Public Radio would make the announcement that Toyota was planning to anaerobically digest the cow manure and then perform steam reformation on the bio-methane.

Local solar panels would provide the energy for both processes and compressing the hydrogen. A tanker truck would come out for the hydrogen and take it to the port for refueling hydrogen electric trucks. That's 100% Green Hydrogen from cow manure.

David Bange's column (Tribune, May 31) talked about hydrogen as electrical power stations, and while his first premise that cost is an issue is always true, the second premise that they can't operate on pure hydrogen is not true.