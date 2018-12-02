A native of Onalaska, Dr. Christine Jones provides care for Medicaid patients as part of her Coulee Family Dental practice. Dr. Christine Jones received her undergraduate degree from Marquette University and her dental degree from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 2010. After graduation, she completed a Rural Outreach Fellowship at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, where she advanced her skills by working with specialists in oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics. A native of Onalaska, she provides care for Medicaid patients as part of her Coulee Family Dental practice. She serves as vice president of the La Crosse District Dental Society and is a member of the Wisconsin Dental Association and American Dental Association.