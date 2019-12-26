Christine M. Flowers: Liberal left should chill out about Neil Gorsuch's appearance on Fox News

Rolling Stone columnist Ryan Bort chimed in with “(I)t’s an especially bad look for Gorsuch, who as a member of the most consequential body of decision-makers in American politics probably shouldn’t be appearing on a network concerned primarily with placating the president.”

Media commentator Brian Stelter, formerly of The New York Times and CNN, wrote: “Justice Neil Gorsuch is on ‘Fox & Friends’ right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV?”

I don’t understand the outrage, because other Supreme Court justices have appeared in the media without triggering it.

Take for example, “The Notorious RBG,” the documentary about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I paid good money to see it in the theater, because I had no idea I’d eventually be able to catch it for free on CNN, the outfit that partially financed the film. I don’t remember people getting upset that a station whose commentators regularly criticize Trump was involved in a hagiographic project about this admittedly exceptional, but left-leaning, Supreme Court justice.