Christine M. Flowers: Thank goodness for Supreme Court's look at same-sex foster parents

RFRA only applies to federal funding, so some states have passed their own “baby” statutes. Pennsylvania’s was passed in 2002, and basically follows the original law.

So if we apply RFRA to the foster care controversy, it’s not hard to see that in its laudable attempt to protect the rights of LGBTQ citizens, Philadelphia has trampled over the rights of Catholic Social Services.

The organization operates according to the principles of our faith, one of which holds that marriage is limited to one man and one woman.

It’s not surprising, then, that CSS also refuses to place children with heterosexual unmarried couples. To my knowledge, none of them have sued.

The ban is not directed at LGBTQ persons. It is directed at anyone who, in their principles or lifestyle, violates the most deeply-held values of the Catholic Church.

There were other ways in which the city could have resolved the controversy. CSS is only one of 29 foster care agencies doing business in Philadelphia. That provided a wide pool of families for needy children, a pool that includes LGBTQ-friendly organizations. Shutting down CSS was a draconian reaction when there were other alternatives.