Christine M. Flowers: Trump was right to stand up for Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher

After the mixed decision was handed down by the tribunal in July, the Navy pursued an internal inquiry to decide whether Gallagher should be demoted and stripped of the trident pin, essentially kicking him out of the SEALs.

The Navy suspended its internal inquiry, but Secretary Spencer was reportedly angry that Trump had intervened in a personnel decision by overruling Gallagher’s demotion and demanding he keep the Trident pin.

He tried to engage in some back-channel moves without notifying Defense Secretary Mike Esper, and was fired. On his way out, Spencer criticized Trump with a parting shot:

“(I don’t think the president) really understands the full definition of a warfighter. A warfighter is a profession of arms and a profession of arms has standards that they have to be held to, and they hold themselves to.”

I am not an expert on military justice or the code. But as a lay person who is the daughter of a Cold War veteran, the niece of a Marine, the great-niece of a man who parachuted onto the beaches of Normandy and the cousin of combat veterans in Vietnam, I know what honor looks like.

It is not “perfection.” It is not stoicism. It is not the almost inhuman ability to suppress our natural emotions in the face of brutality.