Christopher D. Cook: Election must focus on voter needs and future

One of the few things most voters agree on is that political campaigns too commonly devolve into personality feuds rather than substantive, issue-driven debates. That’s unfortunate, because most voters have concrete needs and issues propelling their votes in 2020.

Perhaps they are among the 28 million Americans who have no health-care coverage — or the many millions more stuck with exorbitant insurance costs and meager coverage. Maybe they had health care but lost it when they were laid off, and are now ailing due to untreated illnesses or are mired in debt.

Maybe they are among the more than half of U.S. adults who, despite this supposedly “booming” economy, are living paycheck to paycheck and at or near the poverty level. Or perhaps they are among the nearly 2 million Americans who work hard, in multiple jobs, for the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Or they could be a recent college graduate ensnarled in six-figure debt, among the tens of millions engulfed in the nation’s $1.6 trillion student loan nightmare. Their debt keeps piling higher, intensifying stress levels while diminishing their career options.