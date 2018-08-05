It was five years ago on June 26 that the Supreme Court made it legal for same-sex couples to marry throughout the nation, and the first day in Minnesota to take advantage of gaining legal status as a married same-sex couple was Aug. 1.
My partner of 15 years at the time and I took full advantage of the opportunity to become legal. Sally Cumisky, with wise words, married us in Wabasha along with another couple from Brownsville. It was a joyous day for everyone.
Besides celebrating our fifth anniversary as a legally married couple, we also are celebrating our 22nd anniversary together.
Being a legally married couple has provided us with financial advantages all married heterosexual couples enjoy, and we’re beginning to realize some of those benefits.
We both retired in May, and we now have the ability to claim Social Security survivor benefits if one of us were to die. We also now have the ability to pay each other’s health-care expenses from our individual health-care savings. We also now have the legal rights to our inheritance so the inheritance passes to the living spouse.
On the downside, we file our taxes jointly, which actually has put us in a higher tax bracket and bumped up our tax bill — the marriage penalty.
Despite the tax burden, however, being legally married has provided financial stability in our lives.
Unfortunately, it hasn’t spared us from discrimination and hostility that our LGBTQ brothers and sisters also experience.
And storm clouds are gathering that are ominous for all LGBTQ folks, regardless of their marital status.
It’s in the guise of religious liberty.
Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of a Religious Liberty Task Force at the Justice Department.
Sessions mentioned Jack Phillips three times during his announcement. Phillips is the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, who recently won a Supreme Court case in which the Court provided an exemption to a Colorado anti-discrimination law so Phillips could refuse to serve a gay couple.
Additionally, the Trump administration this past January announced a new Department of Health and Human Services initiative to advance doctors’, nurses’ and other medical workers’ “religious freedom” to refuse to help LGBTQ people. There also are many states with pending discriminatory legislation, the majority of which are called “Free Exercise of Religion.”
To understate our response to these developments, this is not encouraging to LGBTQ folks. Legal status as a married couple does not prohibit others from discriminating against us if they choose to do so due to their religious beliefs. Being able to legally discriminate based on religious beliefs minimizes and diminishes the gains made for equality.
We worry these developments will be used to roll back equality, including same-sex marriage. It is discrimination masquerading as freedom of religion, and it is a slippery slope that could hurt everyone.
These bills negatively affect the economy, they are bad for business and they are bad for families. There is no religious justification for refusing to provide someone a seat at the lunch counter or lifesaving medical treatment.
We must hold our elected officials accountable; they must enact laws to safeguard everyone’s liberties, not laws that allow some the liberty to discriminate. The gain made by ensuring marriage is available to all was exciting, and we remain optimistic that those gains will not be lost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.