Cindy Taerud: Jay Jaehnke on new fundraising challenge for Aptiv

Why? As a longtime supporter for over 20 years and former board member with Aptiv Inc., Jay knows that services for people with disabilities are underfunded. The need for the highest-quality support and long-lasting skill-building is vital to allow individuals greater independence.

Starting at the trailhead in St. Croix Falls in the early morning hours of September 1, Jay began hiking and riding the trail with an average goal of covering 40 miles a day through brutal, highly demanding, and downright dangerous areas. He is equipped with a GPS tracking device, allowing people to follow his progress on Aptiv’s website, aptiv.org/events. We encourage people to check-in, send messages of encouragement, and make a donation to help him reach his goal of $45,000 providing much-needed support for people with disabilities.

Aptiv is a nonprofit organization providing services for people with disabilities. As a nonprofit, it is responsible for funding its capital improvement projects, program expansion, new program development, and transportation costs. Aptiv must raise funds to improve its programming, facilities, and services to ensure it provides people with disabilities the best services possible.

For more information about Jay’s hike, contact the Aptiv Foundation at 608-785-3508 or by email at foundation@aptiv.org.

Cindy Taerud is marketing and communications director for Aptiv.

