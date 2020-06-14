Claudia Delgado: Young people must fuel needed change

As with most 16-year-olds, I am trying to understand the world around me and my role within it.
It seems impossible to make sense of the daily tribulations in the news: Long-term economic turmoil, a pandemic and deeply-rooted systemic racism coming to the forefront of our lives.
Facing these uncertainties and prolonged time away from our friends, it is hard to reconcile current grief with future hope. We often think our thoughts have little value, that what we have to say is not as important as what someone — perhaps smarter, more experienced and more vocal — can share.
But no longer. The merciless killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked a flame of change that can only grow with kindling. Young people are the kindling our country needs right now.
Regardless of race, ethnicity, class, sexuality or ability, we will all be affected by the movements to come. We are not helpless. We all have a voice. We need to share our stories. We must speak when adults around us are silent.
While it is enraging to realize the system of racism in our country continues because some benefit from keeping others down, it is heartening that black and brown communities — having faced oppression for hundreds of years — continue to have hope for the future and utilize that hope for progressive change.
Those who benefit are generally fearful of change. As the next generation, we can dismantle uncertainty and fear by educating ourselves and engaging in productive dialogue with others.
It is human to question our values. It is necessary to surround ourselves with people who will make us think, because that is the only way we progress.
We discover ourselves by listening to others, even if what they say makes us question our own core values. We are all a product of how we are raised, educated and socialized. These define how we react in times of struggle.
Our experiences are what unite us because, even if everything on the outside creates a divide, our deep desire to understand and to be understood builds a bridge. By expressing our fears for the future, and doubts about ourselves, we can find clarity in the similar feelings of one another.
Addressing the contradiction of progression and regression in our political and social climate head on helps to move us forward in our personal quest for progress.
The first step in addressing this is to participate in what many of us fear most: being vulnerable. We need to disassemble the belief that our stories are weak or meaningless.
We progress by sharing what has shaped us since our experiences are often similar. Being young, we need to convey that our age does not limit our knowledge and passion for political and social improvement.
This is a time to harness that passion. Use it to create positive change, to build human connections instead of being fearful of them. If you cannot do it in person, do it through other modes.
Support your loved ones and your community. Change fear into hope with collective action. If you cannot speak, use your eyes and ears to see and hear the truth. Maybe then we can find the confidence to share our journeys.
Movements are not led by one person, as is often portrayed in history. They are started through grassroots mobilization.
Many are started by young people brave enough to have their voices heard and recognize that injustice cannot prevail; people who have the passion to foster dialogue and the vulnerability to share what they have lived through.
The most influential movements, from Apartheid divestment to Tiananmen Square to the Black Lives Matter movement, were operationalized into reality by young minds.
As the next generation of scientists, educators, politicians, teachers and leaders, we have the job of mending inequalities without erasing them from our history.
Share. Listen. Learn. Respond to adversity. Fight for a better world where the power of our stories triumph over our perceived differences.
Come together with acceptance and love for one another. March with the acknowledgement of a long history of racial oppression that must end. Repair the harm that has been done. Work toward a future that aligns with equality.
Be the change to heal persistent wounds.
Claudia Delgado is a rising senior at Onalaska High School, where she is a member of Students for Dialogue and Social Change.
