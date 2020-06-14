Claudia Delgado: Young people must fuel needed change

Those who benefit are generally fearful of change. As the next generation, we can dismantle uncertainty and fear by educating ourselves and engaging in productive dialogue with others.

It is human to question our values. It is necessary to surround ourselves with people who will make us think, because that is the only way we progress.

We discover ourselves by listening to others, even if what they say makes us question our own core values. We are all a product of how we are raised, educated and socialized. These define how we react in times of struggle.

Our experiences are what unite us because, even if everything on the outside creates a divide, our deep desire to understand and to be understood builds a bridge. By expressing our fears for the future, and doubts about ourselves, we can find clarity in the similar feelings of one another.

Addressing the contradiction of progression and regression in our political and social climate head on helps to move us forward in our personal quest for progress.

The first step in addressing this is to participate in what many of us fear most: being vulnerable. We need to disassemble the belief that our stories are weak or meaningless.