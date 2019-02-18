In a time where the challenging economic situation in agriculture swarms the media, FFA members remain confident that the future of agriculture is a bright one.
And as students and parents are making decisions on post-secondary options this February, the Wisconsin Association of FFA is celebrating National FFA Week (Feb. 16-23) and a 39-year membership high of 21,185 members. Those students are preparing to be college and career ready by developing their premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
Premier leadership is gained through the opportunity to attend various conferences at the state and national levels throughout the year.
FFA equips members with skills necessary to impact and engage with their communities, which in turn, helps grow them and their communities alike. The organization promotes career success through hands on experiences in and out of the classroom in programs known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences, ranging from working on a farm or agribusiness, owning livestock, conducting laboratory research, or community service.
Once students gain these skills, FFA helps them turn aspirations into reality – offering $2.7 million in scholarships at the national level each year.
This support continues for up to three years after high school, showcasing the organization’s dedication to developing students to be the next generation of leaders in their communities and the agricultural industry. With diverse opportunities that can be hand-picked to form one’s own unique FFA experience, enrolling in an agriculture class and joining FFA provides students with the first-class leadership, communication, social and common-sense skills they need to flourish in today’s fast-paced and competitive society, whether they end up with a career in agriculture or not.
The heart of the matter is that FFA takes activities with real-world applications and transforms them into possibilities for growth, so students can be prepared for wherever life after high school takes them.
If you’re interested in learning more about how your student can grow in their leadership and success to be college and career ready or how you can join your local FFA alumni chapter to support these programs, please visit www.wisconsinffa.org to learn more.
