Commentary: A Generation Z and Elders Alliance for an American Renaissance

The United States Senate was considered in the early 1990s the greatest deliberative body on earth.

Today, the once-masterful legislative process of reasoning and discussion in the Senate along with the process and norms of the rest of the U.S. government are semi-paralyzed and incapable of effectively addressing the COVID pandemic, the effects of global climate change, the deterioration of a strong economy and the need for immigration reform to revitalize that economic downturn.

Not only the American government but also a portion of the media and the people have dedicated themselves to exchanging blame instead of communicating and building alliances to address these dilemmas, which grow more ominous by the day.

There might be light at the end of the tunnel with a new administration and newly developed vaccines. Unfortunately, these efforts are not being supported by nor coordinated with the current administration. Extreme divisions, enmity and a sense of helplessness have evolved from groupthink, confirmation bias and the mindset of “winning-is-the-only-thing,” which pervade the American socioeconomic and political body.